Markets

Oil steady as markets ignore signs of deflation in China

Investors look for clues on the status of demand from the US and China

09 November 2023 - 08:07
by Andrew Hayley and Jeslyn Lerh
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Singapore — Oil prices steadied on Thursday as markets shrugged off deflationary indicators in China and looked for further clues on the status of demand from the world’s two biggest oil consumers.

Brent crude futures rose 8c, or 0.1%, to $79.62 a barrel by 5am GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 6c, or 0.1%, at $75.39 a barrel.

The uptick came after both benchmarks fell more than 2% to their lowest since mid-July on Wednesday, as worry over potential supply disruptions in the Middle East eased and concern over US and Chinese demand intensified.

“The more subdued gains still reflect reservations in place, with macroeconomic factors and technicals giving sellers the upper hand for now,” said Yeap Jun Rong, a market strategist at IG.

Thursday’s gains probably reflect an attempt for prices to stabilise after the strong sell-off in previous days, said Yeap.

Meanwhile, China inflation data released on Thursday showed that the consumer price index (CPI) for October fell 0.2% year on year, while producer price index (PPI) data showed a 2.6% year-on-year decline. This was broadly in line with a Reuters’ poll that forecast CPI would fall 0.1% and PPI 2.7%.

Earlier this week, customs data showed that China’s total exports of goods and services contracted faster than expected, though the country’s crude imports in October were robust.

On the plus side for oil demand, China’s central bank governor, Pan Gongsheng, said the country is expected to achieve its annual growth target of 5% for 2023.

For the US, inventory data may indicate a weakening in demand. US crude oil inventories increased by 11.9-million barrels over the week to November 3, sources said, citing American Petroleum Institute figures.

If confirmed, this would represent the biggest weekly build since February. The US Energy Information Administration (EIA), however, has delayed release of weekly oil inventory data until November 15 for a system upgrade.

Barclays on Wednesday cut its 2024 Brent crude price forecast by $4 to $93 a barrel, citing resilient US oil supply and higher output from Venezuela following the relaxation of sanctions on the Latin American producer.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: JSE firmer on US interest rates hopes

Momentum is building that the Fed may be done with hikes for now, though chair Jerome Powell’s speech in Washington is eagerly awaited for further ...
Markets
16 hours ago

JSE firmer, with focus on Powell's address

Powell is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday
Markets
23 hours ago

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross Capital
Markets
19 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gold stays close to three-week low
Markets
2.
Asian shares rise as investors watch for signs ...
Markets
3.
Oil steady as markets ignore signs of deflation ...
Markets
4.
ADRIAN CLAYTON: A tidal turn on horizon for ...
Opinion
5.
MIKE DOLAN: October suddenly looks like a bad ...
Opinion

Related Articles

Global equities ease ahead of Powell speech

Markets

Stocks fall as global markets await word from US Fed

Markets

Oil slips more due to falling demand by US and China

Markets

Gold hardly changed as traders search for direction from Fed

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.