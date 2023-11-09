MARKET WRAP: JSE falters as Powell prepares to speak
Investors are betting the Fed will hold rates at its next meeting but the central bank head has been keeping his options open
09 November 2023 - 19:02
The JSE pared earlier losses on Thursday while European markets moved higher as investors waited for a speech by Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell later in the day.
Powell is due to speak at an annual conference hosted by the IMF and in the past few days various Fed officials have stuck to a cautious tone that interest-rate hikes might still be on the table as inflation remains above the central bank’s 2% target...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.