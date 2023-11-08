JSE firmer, with focus on Powell's address
Powell is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday
08 November 2023 - 11:16
The JSE was marginally firmer on Wednesday morning, with global peers mixed as investors digested hawkish comments by US Federal Reserve officials.
Investors will be keeping a close eye on Fed chair Jerome Powell, who is due to speak on Wednesday and Thursday. Markets are keen to hear what the central bank has to say in the light of recent jobs data which came in softer than expected...
