Markets

Gold hardly changed as traders search for direction from Fed

Investors look for more clarity on rates from the Fed chair after mixed messages from policymakers

08 November 2023 - 07:21
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH
Picture: UNSPLASH

Bengaluru — Gold struggled for momentum on Wednesday as investors looked for more clarity on interest rates from the Federal Reserve chief after mixed messages from a host of US central bank policymakers.

Spot gold was unchanged at $1,968.11/oz by 2.47am GMT after hitting its lowest since October 24 on Tuesday. US gold futures were little changed at $1,974.70.

“The geopolitical risk premium is getting digested out and as central banks turned away from rate hikes, it is ultimately pushing yields lower. So, there [are not many] driving catalysts for gold this week,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro at Tastylive.

A slew of Fed officials on Tuesday maintained a balanced tone on the central bank’s next decision, but noted they would focus on more economic data and the effect of higher long-term bond yields.

Chicago Fed president Austan Goolsbee said the central bank had made significant inroads in its battle to bring inflation down, while Fed governor Michelle Bowman repeated her view that the central bank was likely to need to raise short-term rates again.

Investors now look forward to comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell, who is set to speak on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We’re likely to see a restatement of what Powell said about three weeks ago at the Economic Club of New York, and at FOMC [Federal open market committee] last week, which is that the Fed is going to hold rates at these levels, but the hikes are probably done,” Spivak said.

Futures point to a chance of about 15% of another rate hike by January, but are pricing in a 20% chance that cuts could come as early as March, according to the CME FedWatch tool.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of zero-yield bullion.

Elsewhere, spot silver fell 0.3% to $22.55/oz, while platinum eased 0.1% to $890.42. Palladium dropped 0.8% to $1,047.03, its lowest since October 2018.

Reuters

MARKET WRAP: Metals drag JSE lower as China economic data disappoints

Fed official warns inflation problem isn’t fully solved and the central bank still has work ahead to bring it down
Markets
13 hours ago

WATCH: Rand reaches three-month high

Business Day TV spoke to RMB forex specialist Keenan Moses
Markets
12 hours ago

JSE slips with word from Jerome Powell awaited

Risky assets have been boosted by rising hopes that the US Fed could be finished raising interest rates
Markets
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil edges higher amid worry about demand
Markets
2.
Gold hardly changed as traders search for ...
Markets
3.
MAMOKETE LIJANE: Things might look brighter but ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
MARKET WRAP: Metals drag JSE lower as China ...
Markets
5.
Oil plunges 3% to lowest since July on demand ...
Markets

Related Articles

Global equities teeter on interest rate concerns

Markets

Global markets slip as hope of an end to interest-rate hikes fades

Markets

Oil plunges 3% to lowest since July on demand concerns

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.