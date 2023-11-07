The rand has remained steady and hit a three-month high in November, as investors turned back to riskier assets after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the currency scene with RMB forex specialist Keenan Moses.
WATCH: Rand reaches three-month high
Business Day TV spoke to RMB forex specialist Keenan Moses
