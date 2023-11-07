Markets

WATCH: Rand reaches three-month high

Business Day TV spoke to RMB forex specialist Keenan Moses

07 November 2023 - 20:19
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK
Picture: 123RF/SKORZEWIAK

The rand has remained steady and hit a three-month high in November, as investors turned back to riskier assets after the Federal Reserve kept rates unchanged. Business Day TV unpacked the moves playing out in the currency scene with RMB forex specialist Keenan Moses.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm


