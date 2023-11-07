London — Oil prices hit new two-and-a-half month lows on Tuesday as mixed economic data from China offset the effect of Saudi Arabia and Russia extending output cuts.
Brent crude futures were down $1.65, or 1.94%, to $83.53 a barrel as of 9.20am GMT while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $79.21 a barrel, down $1.61, or 1.99%. Both hit their lowest levels since late August.
The premium on front-month loading Brent contracts over ones loading in six months’ time was also at a two-and-a-half month low, indicating that market participants were less concerned with current supply deficits.
While China’s crude oil imports in October showed robust growth both year on year and month on month, its total exports contracted at a quicker pace than expected.
Expectations of crude run reductions by China-based refiners between November and December could also limit oil demand and exacerbate price declines.
World shares, which often trade in tandem with oil, lost steam on Tuesday as investor enthusiasm about a peak in global interest rates faded. In addition, the dollar has ticked up from recent lows, making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.
On the supply side, markets are waiting to see if Saudi Arabia and Russia are ready to rein in production voluntarily beyond the end of 2023 in addition to a broader deal among the Opec+ producer group.
Opec+ is unlikely to be in a hurry to undo oil output cuts when its joint ministerial monitoring committee meets on November 26, Oanda senior market analyst Kelvin Wong said.
Oil falls to lowest since late August
