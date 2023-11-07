MARKET WRAP: Metals drag JSE lower as China economic data disappoints
Fed official warns inflation problem isn’t fully solved and the central bank still has work ahead to bring it down
07 November 2023 - 19:21
Metals dragged the JSE lower on Tuesday, with the local bourse breaking a four-day winning run after softer-than-expected economic data from China and hawkish comments by Federal Reserve officials dampened investors’ mood.
Minneapolis Fed president Neel Kashkari said overnight the US central bank probably has more work ahead to control inflation. He noted the world’s biggest economy has proved to be resilient despite aggressive interest rate hikes, adding that the inflation problem isn’t completely solved and more needs to be done to bring inflation within the Fed’s 2% target...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.