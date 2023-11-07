JSE slips with word from Jerome Powell awaited
Risky assets have been boosted by rising hopes that the US Fed could be finished raising interest rates
07 November 2023 - 11:12
The JSE was down on Tuesday morning, with global markets also mostly weaker as a rally sparked by an improved US interest-rate outlook seemed to lose steam.
Risky assets received a boost on rising hopes that the US Federal Reserve could be done with its interest-rate hikes to bring inflation under control after softer data showed that the Fed’s aggressive interest rates were indeed working...
