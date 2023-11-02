JSE lifts after US Fed holds interest rates steady
However, Fed chair Jerome Powell indicated that an interest-rate hike at the next meeting would not be ruled out
02 November 2023 - 11:16
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with its global peers after the US Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for a second consecutive time.
The Fed kept rates in a range of 5.25% to 5.5% at the conclusion of its latest policy meeting on Wednesday, a move that was widely expected...
