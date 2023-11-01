Analysts hail finance minister’s acknowledgment of current circumstances and potential risks, and his strong emphasis on the need for fiscal consolidation
Expansion of domain name system will support inclusion of more cultural identities and indigenous languages
Finance minister’s MTBPS contains a raft of measures to deal with ‘significantly weaker’ public finances, though social grants are safe
The proposal forms part of the opposition party's alternative medium-term budget policy statement
Combination of problems facing the country is new, but investment holding company will continue to adapt, chair tells shareholders
Finance minister sets more conditions on Eskom debt and raps Transnet on the knuckles
Belinda Rathogwa, head of digital and e-commerce at Standard Bank SA, joins host Mudiwa Gavaza
Ambassador can return to Tel Aviv if Israel halts 'the humanitarian crisis it has caused'
Proteas pummel New Zealand to cruise into semifinals, taking some of the pressure off Sunday’s clash with India.
SA’s new car exports are expected to keep on growing but carmakers say weak economic growth remains a key challenge to new sales.
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Business Day TV speaks to Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities
Robert Towell from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day's market movers.
