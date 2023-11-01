JSE slips ahead of MTBPS and US Fed’s decision
‘Today is arguably the most important macro day of the quarter,’ RMB analysts say
01 November 2023 - 11:26
The JSE was weaker on Wednesday, with global markets mixed as investors await the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision later in the day.
The federal open market committee (FOMC) is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at 5.25%-5.5%. Analysts say the central bank could maintain its hawkish stance after several hotter-than-expected inflation readings and a strong labour market...
