MARKET WRAP: Red October for JSE as investors focus on MTBPS and FOMC
Bourse surrenders gains recorded earlier in the day to record a monthly loss of 3.77%
31 October 2023 - 19:23
The JSE surrendered earlier gains on Tuesday as investors’ focus turned to finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) and Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision on Wednesday.
Analysts say there’s little in the way of good news expected from the medium-term budget, as spending is most likely to exceed revenue and government borrowings are likely to increase...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.