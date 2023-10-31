JSE lifts marginally with focus on the Fed and MTBPS
Analysts say the US central bank could keep its hawkish stance after several hotter-than-expected inflation readings
31 October 2023 - 11:26
The JSE was firmer on Tuesday morning, with global markets mixed as investors looked ahead to the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policy meeting and the local medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday.
The Fed will conclude its federal open market committee meeting on Wednesday where the central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate...
