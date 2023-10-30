JSE firms as focus shifts to Fed and medium-term budget this week
With surging interest rates the main culprit for the stock market correction, investors will be hoping the Fed signals it is done raising rates
30 October 2023 - 11:04
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, with global peers mixed as investors look ahead to the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision this week.
The Fed will conclude its federal open market committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday where the central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark interest rate at the same level. ..
