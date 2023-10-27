MARKET WRAP: JSE follows global peers lower as investors digest US data
Any chance of a dovish hold by the Fed went out the window after US core PCE posted its largest gain in four months, analyst says
27 October 2023 - 18:46
The JSE weakened along with global peers on Friday as investors assessed the US Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of inflation.
The US core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which the Fed uses as a key measure of inflation, increased 0.3% in September to the highest in four months, in line with expectations and above the 0.1% level in August. Including volatile food and energy prices, the PCE index increased 0.4%...
