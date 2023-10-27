JSE lifts a bit as investors focus on US economic data
The latest core personal consumption expenditure data — the US Fed’s preferred measure of inflation — is due to be released on Friday
27 October 2023 - 11:32
The JSE was marginally firmer on Friday morning, with global peers mixed as investors assessed mixed US corporate earnings and the country’s robust economic data.
Stronger-than-forecast US GDP data released on Thursday, driven largely by consumer spending and residential construction, added to the gloom since the news is likely to reinforce the US Federal Reserve’s view that interest rates need to remain elevated to bring inflation down...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.