JSE weaker, as shaky earnings from Tech companies weigh
‘Earnings from tech giants have left investors wondering which way to turn,’ Oanda analyst Craig Erlam says
26 October 2023 - 11:13
The JSE was weaker on Thursday morning, along with its global peers as shaky corporate earning reports from tech giants in the US weighed on sentiment.
Facebook parent Meta reported better-than-expected results for the third quarter as revenue increased 23%, but the company’s Reality Labs division lost $3.7bn. ..
