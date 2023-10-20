Markets

Business Day TV talks to Antonio Senatore from Cartesian Capital

20 October 2023 - 16:46
by Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/peshkova
Picture: 123RF/peshkova

Antonio Senatore from Cartesian Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

