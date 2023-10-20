JSE slips as investors eye rising US treasury yields
The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury hit 5.001% on Thursday
20 October 2023 - 11:43
The JSE was weaker on Friday morning along with its global peers, tracking a weaker US close as treasury bond yields rose to 16-year highs after Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's hawkish comments.
The yield on the benchmark 10-year treasury hit 5.001% on Thursday. The first time it traded above that level was July 20 2007, when it yielded as high as 5.029%, reported Bloomberg...
