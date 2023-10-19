Investors remain caught between rates remaining higher for longer and unfolding developments in the Middle East
The attack on industry players over publicising their 2024 plans before regulatory approval is misplaced
Five nations have added to SA’s climate funding, upping the total to $12bn
DA walks out of National Assembly in protest at speaker’s ruling on comments by MP Glynnis Breytenbach
Adrian Gore says funding the additional healthcare spend required for NHI through tax increases on a small base is not sustainable
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Roelof Botha
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Steven Kenny, manager for architecture and engineering at Axis Communications.
‘I know that you are taking every precaution to avoid harming civilians, in direct contrast to the terrorists of Hamas’
Wit everyone in form and no injuries the call was to stick to continuity after 63 rounds of changed Springbok teams
Elon Musk says higher borrowing costs could prevent customers from affording his cars despite price cuts
Tackling your questions tonight are Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments.
Business Day TV speaks to Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments and Mark du Toit from OysterCatcher Investments
