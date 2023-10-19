It has been a tough year for equity markets globally. The JSE has felt the pressure as well, with the all share falling 2.3% in the year to date. Business Day spoke to Anchor’s co-chief investment officer, Nolan Wapenaar, about where to invest in a volatile environment.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How to invest when markets are volatile
Business Day TV talks to Anchor co-chief investment officer, Nolan Wapenaar
