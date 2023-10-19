Markets

WATCH: How to invest when markets are volatile

Business Day TV talks to Anchor co-chief investment officer, Nolan Wapenaar

19 October 2023 - 21:07
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV
Picture: 123RF/DANIIL PESHKOV

It has been a tough year for equity markets globally. The JSE has felt the pressure as well, with the all share falling 2.3% in the year to date. Business Day spoke to Anchor’s co-chief investment officer, Nolan Wapenaar, about where to invest in a volatile environment.

