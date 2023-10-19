MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to two-week lows in line with global stocks

The JSE ended weaker for a third straight day on Thursday, in line with global markets, leaving the all share index at the lowest in about two weeks.
“There’s no reprieve for our local market until global markets recover,” said Craig Pheiffer, chief investment strategist at Sasfin Wealth. “Its saving grace is that in relative terms the JSE is cheaper than major global markets. The JSE has underperformed offshore markets despite the rand’s depreciation.”
As was the case on Wednesday, resources were the main losers, along with industrial stocks. The index of precious metals stocks gave up 3% in its biggest one-day loss since October 2 amid a slight pullback in underlying metal prices.
Sibanye-Stillwater slumped 4.75% to R25.65, while Gold Fields shed 2.55% to R264.67. Though platinum group metal stocks are steeped in bear-market territory due to the uncertain global environment, the decline in gold shares came off a high base after a rally in gold prices boosted the sector.
Naspers dropped 3.45% to R2,913.23 to lead the losses among the industrial stocks.
As a result, the all-share lost 1.4% to settle at 70,961.33 points, while the top 40 shed 1.49%.
The market’s attention has been divided between the resurgent rise in US long-term borrowing costs as reflected in the benchmark US 10-year Treasury yield, which rose to to 4.97% — the highest level since 2007 — and the unfolding conflict between Israel and Hamas.
The sell-off in US Treasuries implies that interest rates in the world’s biggest economy are likely to remain elevated for longer.
“The backup of US bond yields does give reason for caution, but if the Federal Reserve sees those bond yields doing the work of the central bank, there may be no further central bank policy rate increases,” Pheiffer said.
On the currency markets, the rand was little changed at R19.02/$ in late trade, though the trend remains undoubtedly weaker as the local unit has weakened almost 12% in the year to date.
Brent crude was similarly flat at $91.29 but remains sensitive to developments in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.
On Wall Street, the Dow Jones industrial average was 0.44% lower at 33,530.88 points at 6.41pm, while the broader S&P 500 had eased 0.5%.
European markets were weaker too, Germany’s DAX down 0.33%, France’s CAC 40 0.64% and London’s FTSE 100 1.17%.
MARKET WRAP: JSE falls to two-week lows in line with global stocks
