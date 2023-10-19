Markets

Gold soars amid Middle East unrest

As geopolitical tensions surge, all eyes are on Powell’s speech for clues on the Fed’s rate trajectory

19 October 2023 - 07:25
by Brijesh Patel
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/rost9
Picture: 123RF/rost9

Bengaluru — Gold prices hovered near a 2½-month high on Thursday as escalating Middle East turmoil buoyed demand for the safe-haven asset, while investors awaited US Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell’s speech due later in the day.

Spot gold was steady at $1,947.45 per ounce by 3.18am GMT after hitting its highest since August 1 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.4% to $1,959.70.

“Gold’s resilience in the face of rising yields and a rebounding US dollar, especially over the past several days, have really been a testament to the geopolitical backdrop,” said Ilya Spivak, head of global macro Tastylive.

US President Joe Biden pledged to help Israel and the Palestinians during a visit on Wednesday, but a deadly hospital blast that he ascribed to an errant rocket fired by Gaza militants derailed talks to prevent the war from spreading.

Gold, often used as a safe store of value during times of political and financial uncertainty, has risen over $130, or nearly 8%, since falling to a seven-month low on October 6.

Market focus will be on Powell’s speech to the Economic Club of New York for more cues on the rate path after recent dovish comments from several Fed officials.

The Fed will keep its key interest rate on hold on November 1 and may wait longer than previously thought before cutting it, according to economists in a Reuters poll.

“The Fed is comfortable with being on hold at this point. I think that is pretty much the status quo for markets. I don’t think there’s a whole lot to reprice there and doubt the Fed chair is going to fight that sentiment,” Spivak said.

Higher rates raise the opportunity cost of non-yielding gold, which is priced in dollars.

Limiting gains, benchmark US 10-year treasury yields scaled a fresh 16-year high.

Spot silver was flat at $22.86, platinum slipped 0.5% to $881.24 and palladium fell 0.3% to $1,125.35. 

Reuters

Gold falls as attention turns to Powell speech

Spot gold and US gold futures prices move slightly lower
Markets
2 days ago

Gold still the ‘catastrophe’ metal of choice

Yet the recent premium in gold arising from the Middle East conflict is volatile, and not a reliable driver of long-term value
Money & Investing
8 hours ago

Gold surges on escalating Middle East conflict

Safe-haven demand soars as Gaza blast sparks further regional tensions
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil slips after US eases sanctions on Venezuela
Markets
2.
Equities slump as investors weigh competing ...
Markets
3.
Asian stocks fall on Middle East unrest
Markets
4.
Gold soars amid Middle East unrest
Markets
5.
Oil falls as Opec dismisses Iran’s Israel embargo ...
Markets

Related Articles

Oil falls as Opec dismisses Iran’s Israel embargo push

Markets

Asian stocks fall on Middle East unrest

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as geopolitics keep investors on edge

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.