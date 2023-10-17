Business Day TV talks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
With geopolitics in disarray, investors seek solace in the thriving market of the world’s largest economy
National Consumer Tribunal slams mobile operator for imposing a cancellation penalty of 75% of the remaining subscriptions on contracts between 2020 and 2022
SA calls on International Criminal Court to investigate possible war crimes in Gaza
The retail group’s pro forma headline earnings per share plunged 245.7%
Core inflation, which excludes food, non-alcoholic beverage, fuel and energy prices, eases to a 13-month low of 4.5%
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Sabine Dall’Omo, CEO of Siemens Sub-Saharan Africa
The bloc confronts its border management challenges as a failed asylum seeker turns gunman in the heart of Belgium
A hostile away crowd proved more motivational than an empty home stadium for SA’s national team
This app is your passport to a world of unforgettable experiences
Annatjie van Rooyen of My Wealth Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
MARKET WRAP
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Annatjie van Rooyen of My Wealth Investments
Latest
