Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities

16 October 2023 - 14:24
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Monday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
2.
Oil steadies as traders weigh latest US moves
Markets
3.
Global stocks inch higher amid worry about war
Markets
4.
JSE weaker, with focus on US earnings season and ...
Markets
5.
Asian stocks rise on corporate earnings hopes
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.