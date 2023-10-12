Treasury yields rise from session’s lows after CPI comes in slightly higher than expected
It’s down to the private sector and a resolute UAE presidency to fight for the wins in Dubai
Thousands of arrests have been made, president tells National Council of Provinces
Former finance minister says ‘so many people over 65 sitting in cabinet and parliament is part of the difficulty’
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, the world's biggest bank, holds about a 20% stake in ‘the Big Blue’
Mining production falls more than expected in August, while manufacturing slows to the weakest in five months
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
US top envoy promises unwavering support but stresses taking ‘every possible precaution’ to protect civilians in Gaza
Proteas’ two biggest names deliver in keeping with their reputations
Chinese carmaker’s SA CEO hints at further expansion into the rest of Africa after announcing Botswana opening
Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments joins Business Day TV for a broader look at the day’s market movers.
WATCH: Market Report
Business Day TV speaks to Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments
