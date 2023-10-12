Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Bitcoin’s investment potential amid times of uncertainty

Business Day TV talks to Christo de Wit from Luno

12 October 2023 - 19:53
A bitcoin logo is seen during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: MARCO BELLO/GETTY IMAGES
Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard as the conflict in the Middle East weighs on investor sentiment.

Bitcoin has dropped for five consecutive days, before recovering back above the $27,000 mark. Business Day TV spoke to Christo de Wit from Luno about whether bitcoin remains attractive to investors during times of uncertainty.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

