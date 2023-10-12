A bitcoin logo is seen during the Bitcoin 2022 Conference at Miami Beach Convention Center on April 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Picture: MARCO BELLO/GETTY IMAGES
Cryptocurrencies have been hit hard as the conflict in the Middle East weighs on investor sentiment.
Bitcoin has dropped for five consecutive days, before recovering back above the $27,000 mark. Business Day TV spoke to Christo de Wit from Luno about whether bitcoin remains attractive to investors during times of uncertainty.
CRYPTO CHAT
WATCH: Bitcoin’s investment potential amid times of uncertainty
Business Day TV talks to Christo de Wit from Luno
