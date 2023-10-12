MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens after US inflation report
Treasury yields rise from session’s lows after CPI comes in slightly higher than expected
12 October 2023 - 19:09
The JSE closed lower on Thursday, shedding meagre gains recorded earlier in the session after the US reported slightly stronger than expected consumer inflation.
Prices as measured by the consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.4% month on month in September and by 3.7% from a year ago, above market estimates of 0.3% and 3.6%, respectively. Still, the core inflation numbers, which exclude food and energy prices, were in line with expectations of 0.3% for the month and 4.1% on an annual basis...
