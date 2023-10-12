Markets

Gold at two-week peak amid Fed’s rate hesitation

While the US dollar staggers, precious metals find unexpected lustre in investors’ cautious optimism towards surging inflation data

12 October 2023 - 07:39
by Swati Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/JINGMING PAN
Picture: UNSPLASH/JINGMING PAN

Bengaluru — Gold prices hit two-week highs on Thursday, as the US dollar and treasury yields stumbled on the Federal Reserve’s cautious approach on interest rates, while investors awaited a key inflation report for more clarity on future policy path.

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $1,877.67 per ounce by 3.39am GMT, its highest level since September 29. US gold futures were up 0.2% at $1,890.80.

The dollar index and US treasury yields were rooted near two-week lows, making non-interest-paying gold more attractive.

Minutes of the Fed’s September meeting showed growing uncertainty about the path of the US economy, which pushed policymakers into a newly cautious stance last month, a position reaffirmed by top Fed officials in a series of statements this week.

“We are almost at the end of interest rates hikes and there could probably be a last one of 25 basis points [bps], which would not have a significant impact on the market, because this is largely expected,” said Brian Lan, MD at Singapore dealer GoldSilver Central.

“But one thing for sure is that people would be expecting interest rates will still continue to remain high ... so precious metals price will remain [broadly] subdued.”

High interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, which is still down over 9% from near record highs hit in May. Investors still see a 26% chance of a rate hike at the Fed’s December meeting.

The consumer price index (CPI) data, which is expected to show inflation moderated last month, is due later in the day and comes after data on Wednesday showed US producer prices increased more than expected in September, but underlying inflation pressures at the factory gate continued to abate.

Elsewhere, spot silver firmed 0.1% to $22.09 per ounce, platinum advanced 0.5% to $889.70 and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,174.80. 

Reuters

Gold shines as dollar dips on Fed rate hesitation

Amid Middle East tensions and dovish Federal Reserve sentiments, bullion’s fate hinges on upcoming US inflation data
Markets
1 day ago

Gold rises further on gains fuelled by Middle East conflict

Metal makes biggest one-day jump in five months as US dollar, bonds retreat
Markets
2 days ago

Gold rises as investors seek safety from Middle East clashes

The bullion has regained its safe-haven status after the geopolitical events at the weekend, analyst says
Markets
3 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Fed’s cautious tone lifts JSE
Markets
2.
Surprise increase in stocks pushes oil lower
Markets
3.
Asian shares soar on bets of peaked US rates
Markets
4.
Gold at two-week peak amid Fed’s rate hesitation
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE muted after stronger than ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.