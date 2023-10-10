The mood in the markets has been cautious in recent days as the ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate narrative dominated.
Our census figures need a health warning, particularly on how even the experts can work around such a high undercount of the people living in SA.
Power utility chair and minister of public enterprises clashed over appointment of new CEO
President Cyril Ramaphosa to receive report on the 2022 national census on Tuesday
A megadeal with working mines and a pipeline of development projects and exploration properties would solve ageing mines’ problems
US export barriers are quite small, even under the WTO’s most favoured nation regime
Miners call for administrative and regulatory certainty and faster processing of applications
Survivors and relatives of victims of a 2021 insurgent attack file a complaint against the energy company in France
The big Australian’s achievement with Spurs topping the Premier League is good news for Africans too
Carl Schultz’s latest wines reflect the quiet confidence of his 30 years of managing the estate
Tackling your questions tonight are Mia Kriegler from Kruger International and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth.
Or listen to full audio
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Kruger International and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth
Tackling your questions tonight are Mia Kriegler from Kruger International and Greg Katzenellenbogen from Sanlam Private Wealth.
Or listen to full audio
