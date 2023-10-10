MARKET WRAP: JSE and rand rally on dovish comments by Fed officials
The mood in the markets has been cautious in recent days as the ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate narrative dominated
10 October 2023 - 19:28
The JSE rose the most since November on Tuesday, with the rand firmer as dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials boosted sentiment.
US Fed vice-chair Philip Jefferson said on Monday the central bank was in a position to “proceed carefully” after a recent rise in treasury yields, while Fed Bank of Dallas president Lorie Logan said the recent surge in long-term US bond rates may mean there is less need to tighten again, reported Bloomberg...
