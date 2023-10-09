Conflict in the Middle East is weighing on investor sentiment. The geopolitical issues have boosted government bonds and oil, while equity markets were battered on Monday. Business Day TV discussed the risks and opportunities of investing in this environment with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Middle East tensions spook investors
Business Day TV talks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC
Conflict in the Middle East is weighing on investor sentiment. The geopolitical issues have boosted government bonds and oil, while equity markets were battered on Monday. Business Day TV discussed the risks and opportunities of investing in this environment with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.