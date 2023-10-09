Markets

WATCH: Middle East tensions spook investors

Business Day TV talks to Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC

09 October 2023 - 20:19
Picture: 123RF/PITINAN
Conflict in the Middle East is weighing on investor sentiment. The geopolitical issues have boosted government bonds and oil, while equity markets were battered on Monday. Business Day TV discussed the risks and opportunities of investing in this environment with Jameel Ahmad, chief analyst at GTC.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

