MARKET WRAP: JSE, rand cautious amid Middle East tensions
Investors are worried that the rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could have implications for the oil market
09 October 2023 - 19:03
The JSE was little changed on Monday, while the rand remained under pressure as investors kept a close eye on the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
Oil prices jumped more than 4% in intraday trading after Palestinian militants launched an attack on Israel at the weekend. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.