MARKET WRAP: JSE firms as markets rebound after strong US jobs data
At 5.40pm, the rand had firmed 1.17% to R19.2773/$, 0.76% to R20.4195/€ and 0.52% to R23.6203/£
06 October 2023 - 18:52
The JSE closed firmer on Friday as markets staged a rebound after stronger-than-expected US jobs data.
The monthly payroll report showed non-farm payrolls (NFP) for September rose 336,000, well above expectations of 170,000 and the most in eight months, sparking concerns that strength in the labour market increases the chance that the Federal Reserve may raise interest rates at its next meeting in November...
