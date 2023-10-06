JSE slightly firmer ahead of key US jobs data
Investors will be looking for some labour market weakness that would cause the Fed to rethink raising rates
06 October 2023 - 11:35
The JSE was firmer on Friday morning, while global peers were mixed as investors await key US jobs data later this afternoon.
In a week that painted a mixed picture of the US jobs market, investors are looking to nonfarm payroll (NFP) data for September as a more reliable indicator for the job market. ..
