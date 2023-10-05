JSE firmer, with focus on US jobs data
A softer US private jobs report eases bond yields, but all eyes remain on the upcoming non-farm payroll data
05 October 2023 - 11:29
The JSE was firmer on Thursday morning, along with global markets as investors looked ahead to key US jobs data.
Softer-than-expected US private jobs data helped ease US bond yields from highs last seen in 2007 on Wednesday, slightly aiding the stock market...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.