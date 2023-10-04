Markets

WATCH: Bond markets take centre stage

Business Day TV talks to head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments, Michelle Noth

04 October 2023 - 20:27
Picture: 123RF/159752599
Picture: 123RF/159752599

More investors have been leaning towards risk-off assets as fears around higher-for-longer rates persist. Business Day TV spoke to the head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments, Michelle Noth, for more detail on the dynamics playing out in the US and SA bond markets.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

