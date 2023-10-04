More investors have been leaning towards risk-off assets as fears around higher-for-longer rates persist. Business Day TV spoke to the head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments, Michelle Noth, for more detail on the dynamics playing out in the US and SA bond markets.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Bond markets take centre stage
Business Day TV talks to head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments, Michelle Noth
More investors have been leaning towards risk-off assets as fears around higher-for-longer rates persist. Business Day TV spoke to the head of financial intermediaries at 10X Investments, Michelle Noth, for more detail on the dynamics playing out in the US and SA bond markets.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.