JSE extends losses on higher rates concerns
SA markets feel the pinch as US labour data signals a potential tightening of Federal Reserve rates
04 October 2023 - 10:46
The JSE extended the previous session’s losses on Wednesday, with global markets tracking the US’s weaker close as rising US treasury yields weighed on stocks.
The 10-year treasury yields reached the highest level since August 2007 after the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) signalled the jobs market is still tight...
