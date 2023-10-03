Markets

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Investors fear higher interest rates amid US-China tensions

Business Day TV talks to RMB forex structurer, Rayno Nigrini

03 October 2023 - 20:23
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Investors are concerned about interest rates remaining higher for longer as tensions between China and the US intensify. Business Day TV spoke to RMB forex structurer, Rayno Nigrini, for more insight.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

