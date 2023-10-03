MARKET WRAP: JSE weakens as US treasury yields rise
Report shows US jobs market is still hot, pointing to another Fed interest rate hike
03 October 2023 - 19:32
Miners and retailers pulled the JSE lower on Tuesday, with global markets weaker as rising US treasury yields continue to weigh on the stock market.
The 10-year treasury reached its highest level since August 15 2007 after the release of the August Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, which signalled the jobs market is still tight, Bloomberg reported. ..
