JSE lifts as legislators in US avert government shutdown
The looming threat of a government shutdown weighed on investors last week
02 October 2023 - 11:47
The JSE was firmer on Monday morning, while its global peers were mixed as investors digested a move by US legislators coming to a temporary agreement that prevented a government shutdown.
Bloomberg reported that the Senate passed a continuing resolution with just hours to spare before a midnight deadline on Saturday, which was then signed by President Joe Biden into law. The bill keeps the government open for 45 more days, an extended period that legislators can use to finalise funding legislation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.