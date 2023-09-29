Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market report

Business Day TV talks to Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital

29 September 2023 - 14:47
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Percy Mathebula from Sentio Capital joins Business Day TV for a broader look at this afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market report
Markets
3.
Oil prices rise on tight US supply and strong ...
Markets
4.
Global stocks rise, but on track for worst ...
Markets
5.
JSE lifts with markets on track to finish week on ...
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.