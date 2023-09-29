Markets

Oil rises as China holiday lifts demand

Oil set for 2% weekly gain on fears of Saudi Arabia supply increase

29 September 2023 - 07:30
by Katya Golubkova and Trixie Yap
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Oil prices were set for a weekly gain of about 2% after regaining ground on Friday as strong holiday demand from China and persistently tight US fundamentals outweighed expectations of possible supply increases from Saudi Arabia.

Brent November futures which expire on Friday rose 5c to $95.43 per barrel. Brent December futures gained 13c to trade at $93.23 per barrel at 3.35am GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 16c to $91.87 per barrel.

The market eased about 1% in the previous session, as traders took profits after prices soared to 10-month highs, and some worried that high interest rates may weigh on oil demand.

Improving macroeconomic data from China, the world’s largest oil importer, coupled with strong fuel demand as the country embarked on its weeklong Golden Week holiday on Friday, supported prices.

"[An] increase in international travel during the Golden Week holiday is boosting Chinese oil demand,” ANZ analysts said in a client note.

Domestic travel is also expected to boost demand, with data from flight app Umetrip showing the average number of daily flights booked is a fifth higher than for Golden Week in 2019, before Covid.

China’s factory activity likely steadied in September, a Reuters poll showed, adding to a run of indicators suggesting the world’s second-largest economy has begun to stabilise which could bolster demand further. Official data is due on Saturday.

The US economy maintained a fairly solid pace of growth in the second quarter and activity appears to have accelerated this quarter, data showed on Thursday, indicating that strong fuel demand could remain.

A backdrop of tight supplies in the US provided further price support, with storage at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for US crude futures, already at their lowest since July 2022.

“US oil production is set to slow as well due to falling rig counts. Lower supply and record global demand of 103mb/d [million barrels per day] could push the market into a deficit of more than 2mb/d in the last quarter.”

Traders are awaiting next week’s meeting of Opec and allies, together called Opec+, for indications on whether Saudi Arabia might want to step up supply after a nearly 30% jump in prices this quarter.

“There is likely reluctance among participants to push too much higher right now with the market clearly in overbought territory,” said ING Bank analysts in a client note.

“There is also possible nervousness that Opec+ and specifically Saudi Arabia could start to ease cuts earlier than scheduled if prices move much higher,” they added.

The Opec+ ministerial panel meeting is scheduled for October 4.

“Next week’s Opec meeting will be a key update for the market with increasing probability the voluntary supply cuts by Aramco are reduced,” said National Australia Bank analysts in a client note.

Reuters

Oil jumps by 3% as US stockpile drop adds to supply concerns

Brent crude futures breach $97 a barrel
Markets
1 day ago

TotalEnergies announces positive exploration results from Namibia

French energy group says share buybacks will reach $9bn in 2023
Companies
1 day ago

PetroSA hopes to appoint partner by March to help restart refinery

Energy firm puts out feelers as it seeks to turn around its operations and finances
National
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gold set for monthly decline amid strong dollar, ...
Markets
2.
Asian stocks edge higher as interest rate fears ...
Markets
3.
Oil rises as China holiday lifts demand
Markets
4.
MARKET WRAP: JSE joins global attempt at rebound
Markets
5.
Gold nears six-month low on rising dollar
Markets

Related Articles

US oil futures soar on shrinking stocks

Markets

Oil climbs amid supply concerns

Markets

Oil futures at highest since August 2022

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.