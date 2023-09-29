MARKET WRAP: JSE ends September lower as the ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rates narrative weighs
For the month the local bourse was down 3.37%
29 September 2023 - 18:29
The JSE pared losses on Friday, while global markets were mixed as the month of September came to a close. For the month, the local bourse fell 3.37% as the ‘higher-for-longer’ interest rate narrative by the US Federal Reserve weighed on the markets.
The Fed has hiked interest rates to the highest level since 2001 in a bid to bring inflation down to its 2% target, but that has also hurt the performance of stocks as investors seek more attractive returns elsewhere...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.