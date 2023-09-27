A resurgent US currency and anticipation of the Federal Reserve’s rate moves put the shine on bullion
Infrastructure backlogs, transport, load-shedding and fuel issues must be tackled
Business leaders say definite progress is being made in various problem areas
Despite the hit to interim profit, an exclusion of the insurer’s Zimbabwe numbers shows a 21% boost in adjusted HEPS
Business Day TV talks to senior director of marketing in Sub-Saharan Africa at Mondelez, Arpan Sur
Investigation comes after application by PFG Building Glass, SA’s only manufacturer of the products
Amid a stage of Trump alternatives, the ex-president’s no-show becomes the spotlight, leaving the Republican battlefield divided
Such a victory would secure their place in following rounds
Aim is to ensure that the person who bought a ticket is the same who enters the soccer stadium
Tackling your questions tonight is David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
Tackling your questions tonight is David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
THE FINANCE GHOST: Pick sectors, then stocks
THE FINANCE GHOST: Let Sun Tzu pick your investment portfolio
Thungela goes from go-go to go-slow
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.