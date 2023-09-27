Markets

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV spoke to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments

27 September 2023 - 20:42
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/chipus
Picture: 123RF/chipus

Tackling your questions tonight is David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Gold nears six-month low on rising dollar
Markets
2.
MARKET WRAP: JSE succumbs to oil and US rates talk
Markets
3.
Oil jumps by 3% as US stockpile drop adds to ...
Markets
4.
Global equities stabilise after Tuesday’s sell-off
Markets
5.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets

Related Articles

THE FINANCE GHOST: Pick sectors, then stocks

Opinion

THE FINANCE GHOST: Let Sun Tzu pick your investment portfolio

Opinion

Thungela goes from go-go to go-slow

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.