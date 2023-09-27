Markets

BUSINESS LUNCH MARKETS

WATCH: Market Report

Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss

27 September 2023 - 14:07
by Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter

Jaco Eagar from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Oil adds to recent gains on supply fears
Markets
2.
WATCH: Market Report
Markets
3.
Global equities stabilise after Tuesday’s sell-off
Markets
4.
Oil prices $1 a barrel higher, driven by lower ...
Markets
5.
JSE marginally up as markets attempt rebound
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.