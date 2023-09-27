Bengaluru — Gold prices traded near their weakest levels in more than a month on Wednesday, beaten down by an assurgent US dollar as markets made adjustments to a rising interest rate scenario.
Spot gold was subdued at $1,899.98 per ounce by 2.50am GMT, after breaching a key $1,900 threshold and hitting its lowest level since August 23 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,918.20.
The dollar stood strong at a 10-month high against its major peers as treasury yields stayed elevated on the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates.
There is a 40% chance that the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates “meaningfully” to beat inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.
The prevailing higher-for-longer rate narrative seems to be overriding safe-haven flows for gold, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
“It may have to take a series of data ahead, more notably the upcoming inflation and job report, to provide some justification that the Fed may not follow through with its last rate hike and have more policy flexibility for rate cuts if needed.”
The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is due on Friday. The labor department will release the monthly employment report on October 6 followed by the CPI report on October 12.
US consumer confidence dropped to a four-month low in September, weighed down by persistent worries about higher prices and rising fears of a recession.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings touched a more than four-year low.
Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $22.78 per ounce, platinum was flat at $904.04 and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,231.79.
Gold falters as Fed rate hikes loom
US consumer confidence plummets amid fears of rising prices and looming recession
Bengaluru — Gold prices traded near their weakest levels in more than a month on Wednesday, beaten down by an assurgent US dollar as markets made adjustments to a rising interest rate scenario.
Spot gold was subdued at $1,899.98 per ounce by 2.50am GMT, after breaching a key $1,900 threshold and hitting its lowest level since August 23 on Tuesday. US gold futures eased 0.1% to $1,918.20.
The dollar stood strong at a 10-month high against its major peers as treasury yields stayed elevated on the prospect of higher-for-longer US rates.
There is a 40% chance that the Federal Reserve will need to raise rates “meaningfully” to beat inflation, Minneapolis Fed Bank President Neel Kashkari said on Tuesday.
Higher interest rates raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is priced in dollars and does not yield any interest.
The prevailing higher-for-longer rate narrative seems to be overriding safe-haven flows for gold, IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said.
“It may have to take a series of data ahead, more notably the upcoming inflation and job report, to provide some justification that the Fed may not follow through with its last rate hike and have more policy flexibility for rate cuts if needed.”
The US personal consumption expenditures (PCE) index, the Fed’s preferred inflation measure, is due on Friday. The labor department will release the monthly employment report on October 6 followed by the CPI report on October 12.
US consumer confidence dropped to a four-month low in September, weighed down by persistent worries about higher prices and rising fears of a recession.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), said its holdings touched a more than four-year low.
Spot silver dropped 0.4% to $22.78 per ounce, platinum was flat at $904.04 and palladium gained 0.7% to $1,231.79.
Reuters
Gold ticks down as investors watch for rate clues
Gold inches up despite stronger dollar
Gold falls as Fed’s rate hike signal boosts dollar
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.