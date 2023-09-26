Markets

WATCH: US bonds at highest in 16 years

Business Day TV talks to RMB’s fixed income trader, Michelle Wohlberg.

26 September 2023 - 20:39
Picture: 123RF/159752599
US treasury yields hit a 16-year high amid fears that central banks will keep rates higher for longer. Business Day TV discussed the moves playing out in the bond market with RMB’s fixed income trader, Michelle Wohlberg.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

