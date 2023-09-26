MARKET WRAP: JSE slips on US rates and shutdown fears
Yields on US Treasuries continue to rise, reaching the highest in more than a decade
26 September 2023 - 18:43
The JSE tracked weaker global markets on Tuesday as investors grew increasingly cautious about interest rates remaining higher for longer and a possible US government shutdown.
Legislators in Washington hope to avert a closure that could happen as early as October 1 should Congress fail to agree on a spending bill...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.