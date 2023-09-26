JSE falls as risk-off global sentiment pervades
Yields in the US bond market rose to their highest levels in more than a decade
26 September 2023 - 11:26
The JSE was weaker on Tuesday, tracking weaker global markets as the local bourse played catch up after a long weekend, with investors cautious about a higher-for-longer interest rate outlook and a possible US government shutdown.
Investors will look for progress in Washington as legislators hope to avert a government shutdown that could take place as early as October 1 if Congress does not agree on a spending bill, reported Bloomberg...
